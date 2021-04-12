(Murray) -- Murray's Twila Barber was uncertain if she wanted to go to college or play sports at the collegiate level. However, she decided to play volleyball at Southwestern.
"It's a new challenge to take on," Barber said. "I'm excited."
Barber contemplated whether or not to attend college, but ultimately her love of volleyball and the opportunity at SWCC was too good to pass up.
"I've always loved playing volleyball," she said. "I just decided I didn't want to be done. I wasn't sure if I wanted to go to college, but the door opened for that."
Barber averaged 1.8 kills and 1.7 digs per set in her senior season at Murray.
"Volleyball has definitely taught me to be determined and push myself," she said. "I've really grown."
SWCC appealed to Barber because of their proximity to home and her relativity with the program.
"When I was in fifth grade, I went there for a volleyball camp," she said. "Ever since then, I knew I might go there someday. I know a few of the girls there are already. I'm looking forward to connecting with the coaches and the higher level (of volleyball).
The Spartans were 4-17 this season under the guidance of Coach Shaela Camp.
Barber hopes to continue playing outside hitter at SWCC.
"I definitely want to get my vertical and agility better," she said.
The future SWCC volleyball player admits she hasn't thought much about goals or whether or not she wants to continue her career after her time in Creston.
"I just want to do at least one or two more years of volleyball," she said. "I think I might just stick with SWCC."
Barber is the latest KMAland volleyball player to commit to SWCC, joining Makenna Hudson (Creston), Emma Hanson (Creston) and Olivia Cheers (East Union). Barber made her comments on Monday's Upon Further Review. The full interview can be heard below.