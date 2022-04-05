(Murray) -- Murray's Mark Cabrera hopes his time at Ellsworth isn't the last step in his football career, but it's the next.
Cabrera has taken a unique approach to his football career and what he hopes is a promising future. He graduated a year ahead of schedule and early enrolled in his new college, Ellsworth.
"It's exciting," Cabrera said. "I'm really enjoying it. I graduated in January and enrolled at Ellsworth so I could play Spring ball."
Cabrera says early enrolling was always his plan regardless of where he committed.
"My sophomore year, all of my buddies did it," he said. "So I decided to do it to get some more progress before the season starts."
Cabrera committed to Ellsworth over interest from Iowa Central. He initially committed to Ellsworth, then flipped his commitment to the Tritons before settling on a recommitment to Ellsworth.
"It was tough," Cabrera said. "I didn't want to let coaches down, but I felt like this (Ellsworth) was the right decision."
The Panthers were 2-8 last year, but Cabrera feels the program has a lot of potential.
"They're on the come-up," he said. "The coaches told me about the improvements and how they are doing the right things to put themselves in the right position to win. We have good competition, and there are opportunities for everybody."
Cabrera tallied 53.5 tackles last season and would love to wreak similar havoc at the collegiate level.
"They want me to be real physical and tear peoples' heads off," he said. "I can do that. Since I just transitioned into 11-man, I have to work on my coverage stuff."
Cabrear isn't afraid to admit his goal is to take his football talents as far as possible. After all, it's the reason he chose the junior college route.
"I'm setting my goals high and going as high as I can possibly go," he said. "I'm young, so I chose the junior college level. I thought junior college was the best decision for me instead of going to an NAIA or something."
Cabrera admits taking the junior college route is a gamble, but he seems fine with it.
"I feel like the NAIA would be limiting myself," he said. "I'm going to find out if this (football at the next level) is for me or not for me. I think junior college is the best way to find out."
Check out the full interview with Cabrera below.