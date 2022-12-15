(Murray) -- Murray multi-sport star Jayda Chew knew she wanted to play a sport in college but didn't know what or where.
She knows that now.
Chew will play softball at Southwestern Community College.
"I'm excited," Chew said. "The atmosphere is great. I'm looking forward to it. I always hoped I get the chance to play a collegiate sport, but I wasn't sure which one. I've always loved softball."
Chew chose to play softball. However, there was a time when she thought her future might be in volleyball or basketball.
"The Simpson volleyball coach talked to me about coming to play there," she said. "But when softball (at SWCC) opened up, I was all for it. It's the sport I played for the longest time. Playing the sport I've always loved sounded great to me."
Chew joins a SWCC program full of Murray ties. Her high school coach, Tessa Otto, serves as an assistant while SWCC's current head coach -- Danny Jensen -- is Chew's former high school coach.
"When they started talking to me, I was excited," she said. "Getting to play under them sounded so much fun to me. I know they expect a lot out of me and my teammates. It's a cool experience."
Chew has played in the outfield at Murray, but her collegiate position isn't set in stone at SWCC.
"Anywhere they need me to play, I'll try my best and play how they want me to play," Chew said.
Chew hit .424/.500/.459 with eight RBI and 13 stolen bases last year.
"I like to play small ball," she said. "I like to bunt, get the ball in play and get on base. I think having speed is beneficial. I probably need to get a little faster. I'm going to keep working on hitting and placing the ball wherever I hit it to. I think those will be important to grow my game."
