(Murray) -- Murray's Emma Decker will continue her track career at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
Decker joined Thursday's Upon Further Review to discuss her commitment.
"It means a lot," Decker said. "I've always enjoyed track and am excited to be able to continue it."
Decker says the team atmosphere of a track is a major reason for her love of the sport.
"Seeing the team come together and work hard to score points is really good," Decker said. "I also like pushing myself for PRs."
The senior has long been intrigued by Southwestern.
"I've always been interested in them," she said. "It's close and I come from a small school, so going to a small community college is something I've always been interested in. Once they talked to my track coaches and asked if I was interested, I started talking to (SWCC Coach) Scott Vicker and became really interested."
Decker also considered Grand View.
"SWCC was definitely my top one," she said. "I was pretty interested in SWCC."
Decker hopes to be well-rounded at SWCC.
"I'm interested in the shot put and expanding my throwing experience," she said. "But I'd also like to try short sprints like 4x200's."
She has some things she wants to work on, too.
"I'm very interested in improving my throw form," she said.
Decker plans to major in sociology. Click below to hear the full interview.