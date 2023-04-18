(Murray) -- Murray junior Leksi Gannon couldn't have asked for a much better start to her season.
She hopes for more success in her future, such as rewriting her school's record books.
"I definitely didn't think I'd be at this position right now," Gannon said. "I'm excited to continue getting better and stronger."
Gannon has collected gold medals at ease this season. Her latest outing came last Monday at the East Union Invitational, where she won the 100 and 200 and contributed to the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
"I was really excited when I got to the meet, and we finally had some nice weather," she said. "That made me confident. I just felt it that day."
Gannon put down a 12.57 in the 100 and a 26.07 in the 200.
"I have to remember not to get too nervous because the start makes my race," she said. "I just have to calm down and remember that my body knows what it's doing. The more overworked I get, the more nervous I get. That's when I become susceptible to mistakes."
Gannon's 100 and 200 times, earning her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week, lead Class 1A as of Tuesday at 9 AM.
"It feels good to see myself up there," she said. "Last year, I became aware I could do this. Being at this top spot gives me a lot of confidence and makes me want to push harder. There's a lot of pressure, but if I stay confident and true to what I know, I could be alright."
Last year, Gannon fell one spot shy of collecting a state medal in the 200. That setback has been a motivator this season.
"That made me hungry to get it this year," she said. "I've worked on keeping myself healthy, training intensely and trying to stay positive."
Cracking the medal stand is a goal for Gannon. Qualifying for Drake Relays in the 100 and setting new Murray school records in the 100 and 200 currently owned by Kate Patton are also goals.
Her 100 time is currently 14th, which puts her in a solid position to qualify for the 32-runner event at the Drake Relays. She's only two-hundredths off the 100 record (12.55) and 0.24 off the 200 (25.83).
"I'm trying to solidify my start and get those jitters out of the way," Gannon said. "I need a good diet, sleeping habits and keep doing what I'm doing."
Gannon credits many people for helping her this season, including her AAU coach James McCool and XLR8 coaches Ben Tilus and Josh Maxwell.
Click below to hear the full interview with Gannon.