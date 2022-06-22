(Murray) -- Keirsten Klein's first year of high school softball has gone better than envisioned.
The Murray rising freshman has emerged as a budding star in the Bluegrass Conference and helped guide the Mustangs to winning record.
"Things have gone pretty well," Klein said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review.
Klein bopped 11 hits, five doubles and 12 RBI in 21 at-bats last week to lead the Mustangs to a 5-3 record and a team title at the Orient-Macksburg Tournament on Saturday.
For Klein, her contributions at the high school level have been an unexpected surprise.
"I didn't think I would play a lot," she said. "And I was nervous."
Klein has shaken off the nerves to hit .476 with a team-high 27 RBI. She credits her early success to her offseason work, particularly with her travel team.
"It helped me see better pitches and get better with everything," Klein said. "Travel ball has helped a lot with my development. I didn't think it would help that much, but it did."
Klein's offensive power has forced other teams to respect her presence.
"I'm proud of my hitting so far," she said. "I think I've done a nice job of hitting."
Klein says her approach at the dish is to keep things simple.
"I just want to get a base hit every time," she said. "I don't want doubles. I try to just get a hit. I love inside pitches. I don't know why. But I love them."
Klein's emergence has helped the Mustangs to a 15-6 start.
"It's going well," she said about the season. "We have a strong bond. We are all close."
Klein's production as a rising freshman indicates a strong career in the making.
"I'm excited to see what I can do," she said.
Check out the full interview with Klein below.