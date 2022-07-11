(Murray) -- A long-time staple in Murray athletics is calling it a career.
Jerry Shields spent over the past quarter century as part of Murray's athletic department and the last 20 as their athletic director. Now, Shields is ready for the next chapter in his life: retirement.
"A weight has been lifted from me," Shields said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "I'm not walking out forever, but it's surreal."
As is usually the case with small schools, Shields' imprint on Murray's athletic department has been evident the past 26 years. Aside from his AD role, he's also coached basketball and volleyball.
Shields says his decision to call it a career was made easier by the recent passing of his parents and his involvement in farming.
"(Retiring) was a tough decision," he said. "I've had a lot of great relationships with coaches, officials and kids. It has been outstanding."
In his early years, Shields learned from legendary Murray boys basketball coach Jerry Brown and long-time Creston athletic director Curt Olson.
"Coach Brown was a big influence on me," he said. "When Coach Brown turned it over (the AD position), everything was done by hand. (Olson) was a big influence on a couple different aspects. I basically stole Sportsmanship Night from him. That made a big difference at Murray. That was very important to me -- promoting athletics and sportsmanship."
The athletic programs saw success under Shields. The football team was the 2011 8-Man state runner-up, and the Mustangs were a perennial softball contender under legendary head coach Danny Jensen.
"We had coaches stick it out," Shields said. "Once you get in the Murray system, the type of kids we have and athletes are amazing. It's a great sports atmosphere."
Murray's athletic success has come in the Bluegrass Conference -- one of the smallest in the state. While working in a small conference created some issues, Shields wouldn't change anything and appreciates the relationships he built.
"They (the other Bluegrass ADs) do a super job," Shields said. "Sometimes, you didn't know if the smaller schools were going to have teams. You had to work through different changes. That can be tough sometimes."
Shields tells KMA Sports he will miss his daily interactions with those at Murray, but is excited to spend more time with his grandchildren.
Check out the full interview below.