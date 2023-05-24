(St. Joseph) -- The St. Joseph Mustangs enter the 2023 MINK League season with plenty of returning talent and their sights on a fourth consecutive league crown.
"We're feeling good," St. Joseph Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. "I kept track of a lot of the guys this spring. They had good years. There's a lot of championship experience and good kids."
The Mustangs won the MINK League championship in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Some contributors from those 2021 and 2022 squads return.
"We've got probably 85% of the guys back," Coy said. "They have such a close bond. They're looking forward to the summer. It shows how cool of a place we have here. I can't wait for the guys to get here. They want to come early to get a few swings in."
A good chunk of the Mustangs' roster hails from Iowa, Missouri or Kansas, including Trevor McCollum (Washburn), Tyson Hilsabeck (Northwest Missouri State), Noah Bondenhausen (Northwest Missouri State), Michael Infranca (Johnson County Community College), Ike Book (Washburn), Will Dryburgh (Kansas Wesleyan), Brayden Luikart (Johnson County CC) and Lewis Central alum Aron Harrington (Western Illinois).
"We have so many kids from the surrounding area who do well at the college level," Coy said. "It's a no-brainer to bring them here. They take a lot of pride in everything they do."
The Mustangs' chemistry makes them the likely favorite to win the MINK again.
"It's a rare thing for a summer ball team to have guys come back for two or three years," Coy said. "The first goal is for them to continue becoming better players. After that, our goal is to win a championship every year. Our guys have been through it. I'm confident our guys are going to compete and have a great time doing it."
The Mustangs open their season on May 31st. Hear the full interview with Coy below.