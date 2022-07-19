(Clarinda) -- St. Joseph scored two runs in the first and second innings to take a 4-1 win over Clarinda in MINK League action on Tuesday.
The A’s had just three hits, including an RBI double by Aidan Garrett, who scored Jared Anderson. Anderson and Jackson Powell also had singles for the A’s.
Brian Kraft went five innings, struck out seven and worked around 11 baserunners while allowing just three earned runs. Alex Amaral, Sy Young and Colby Royal had scoreless relief appearances.
The A’s host Des Moines Peak Prospects on Wednesday at 7:00.