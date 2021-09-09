(Shenandoah)-- The Shenandoah Mustangs (1-1) are looking to get their second straight win of the season and their first win against the Trojans (0-2) since 2016.
The Mustangs defeated Nodaway Valley 28-26 in non-district play to get their first win of the season last week. The Shenandoah defense allowed no points in the second half of that game.
"On the defensive side, they got a lot of pressure on the quarterback, got him scrambling," Shenandoah Head Football Coach Ty Ratliff said. "They definitely got him out the pocket a little bit, forced him into some uncomfortable situations. I thought our secondary did a much better job of not giving up the big play in the second half.
"In the first half, we had a couple of big plays that went for more yards than they should have. We were just a little out of position and had some younger guys out there that were learning on the fly, and I think we cleaned things up in the second half."
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Mount let the ball fly in the game as well. He threw four touchdowns on 21-38 passing, 337 yards, and four interceptions.
"He did a phenomenal job leading the offense there. We have weapons all over the field, and I think he did a great job finding them," said coach Ratliff. "We forced the issue a little bit, but again that's going to happen. We've got a young quarterback, young receivers, so we're still learning. Each day we are getting better. As the year goes on, I see us cleaning a lot of that stuff up.
"I thought our line did a tremendous job of giving him time. We were able to get him out of the pocket and make the correct reads. All night long, I thought we had receivers open, and he was finding them. We'll live with a few of those mistakes, they're going to happen with the offense that we're running, but as the weeks go on, we'll continue to clean those up."
Blake Herold came to play a week ago as well on both offense and defense. He hauled in seven receptions for 140 yards on offense. He added eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks on defense.
"He's a tremendous athlete. We revolve a lot of things that we do around him," Ratliff said. "I don't think it's any surprise, he's one of the best, if not the best player, on the field on any given night, and that's our job to get him the ball.
"He makes plays and catches that are tough to defend. He's a big target, 6'4 he's over 225 pounds, and he's got tremendous hands, great vision, runs great routes, and he's aggressive on defense. He's an all-around package when you get him out on the field. He's a tremendous asset to our team, and we just try to feed him the ball as much as we can and let him make the plays after he's got it."
Even though Atlantic will enter Friday's contest with Shenandoah with an 0-2 record, coach Ratliff knows the recent history.
"They started a little rough, but they played two pretty decent teams, you have Glenwood week one and Carroll Kuemper week two. They've struggled a little bit, but again they've had our number the last few years," Ratliff said. "They've definitely given us fits and really stuck it to us a couple of times. We want to be ready to play, we're not taking anything for granted.
"We know they like to run out of the I(-formation) and come downhill at you. We've got to be aggressive on defense in stopping the run. We've been preaching that all week. In the secondary, we just don't want to give up any of the big plays. Hopefully, last week throwing the ball really prepared some of our defensive backs that don't have a ton of experience. Just keep them in position and keep them on assignment football."
You can watch the game from Atlantic with Carson Schubert and Tom Moore on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel or click the link below. Coverage will start with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at around 6 PM with kick-off at 7. You can hear the full interview with coach Ratliff below.