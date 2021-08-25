(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustangs are set to open up their 2021 football season on Friday as they host Missouri Valley for the first time since 2009.
The last time the Mustangs faced Missouri Valley was back on September 25th, 2009. In that game, the Big Reds defeated the Mustangs 40-7. The Big Reds went on to win their first-round postseason game that season before losing to Keumper Catholic in the second round.
Last season for Shenandoah started well. The Mustangs won three of their first four games of the season. Their only loss was at the hands of Alta-Aurelia. They lost the game 13-7 in Alta. Unfortunately, the quick success didn't continue in the team's final four games.
"Early on we were pretty healthy. We had quite a few returners defensively and offensively," said Shenandoah Head Football Coach Ty Ratliff. "I think we had a pretty solid line-up those first four games. As the year went on, we lost kids to injury.
"I think by the time we got to the playoffs, we had four of our five linebackers out with injury. We had a lot of young guys on the field. But I still think we persevered. We found a lot of positives and we were able to start moving the ball through the air much better especially in the playoff game. I still think the kids grew a lot. The positives definitely outweigh the negatives."
The Mustangs will be relying on the arm of first-year starting quarterback Nolan Mount. Last season, he only threw three passes.
"It's a big task. He doesn't have a ton of varsity experience on the varsity side," coach Ratliff continued. "He definitely got in on the defensive side last year when we went through some injuries. (But), I have full confidence in him. He put in a ton of work over the course of the last spring and summer. He went to a lot of camps. He's a great leader for the team.
"Even being a sophomore, he's stepped up in that role. His mechanics have gotten extremely better since last year. So, I have full confidence in him being able to run the show on Friday nights."
The load will not solely be on Mount. Coach Ratliff expects the players around him to make an impact as well.
"We have some highly skilled backs," Ratliff explained. "We have Morgen Cotten and Beau Gardner. Both are big physical backs, love to go downhill, kind of a one-two punch as far as that goes. Being able to feed them the ball, any one of those kids can carry the ball 20 plus times. It definitely will take some pressure off of him (Nolan Mount)."
Ratliff also said he believes they've given Mount some talent at the receiver position.
"We've really surrounded Nolan with some pretty good receivers. He's got a strong group of kids that can catch the ball," Ratliff said. "Led by returning starter, tight end Blake Herold. He's got phenomenal hands, size, speed. We've got a lot of weapons out there that he can get the ball out to make some plays in space as well."
On the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs forced 21 turnovers a year ago.
"That kind of sparked everything. Especially in the AHSTW game. I thought we have really good coverage, brought some good pressure on the quarterback," Ratliff said. "We made him uncomfortable. We forced those five turnovers, which is huge in any ball game, but especially in the first one of the season to get the confidence rolling."
Missouri Valley comes into Friday night's opener as a young squad.
"They lost a pretty senior-heavy group. You can't overlook anything. Each year there are always surprises coming out of those freshman (and) sophomore classes. Kids develop and things like that. I think we've put together a pretty good scouting report, based on what they had last year."
Ratliff sees lots of familiarity in Missouri Valley's offense in comparison to their own.
"They run a similar style of offense in a roundabout sort of way," Ratliff continued. "I think that's really helped us in our preparation in the couple weeks leading up to this game. Just being able to recognize some of those formations that are very similar to ours and some of the plays. Which can go both ways for both teams."
The Mustangs and Big Reds will battle it out in game one, of the season, on Friday night at 7 at Mustang Field in Shenandoah. The game will be streamed (both audio and video) on KMAland.com. Listen to the full interview below.