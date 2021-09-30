(Shenandoah)-- The Shenandoah Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) will attempt to defeat the Clarinda Cardinals (1-4, 1-1) for the first time in nearly five years on Friday.
The Mustangs were without some key cogs of their offense last week, and it showed on the field in the 34-7 loss at Clarke.
Quarterback Nolan Mount was out of the game due to an ejection from the previous game against Red Oak. Plus, both running back Beau Gardner and lineman Kemper Long missed the game.
Despite the absent players, Shenandoah Head Football Coach Ty Ratliff was proud of the team's effort.
"We were without a few guys. So, we had some different players step up both offensively, defensively, and all across the board on special teams," coach Ratliff said. "But I thought the kids battled really hard. We gave them one touchdown early on a reverse, miscommunication there.
"So the score was really 12-7. We just had a few breakdowns in the second half. There were just some different guys in different positions. But I thought overall the kids came to play."
Ratliff is excited to welcome the three players back to the starting line-up for the game on Friday.
"We've been in a whirlwind in some different areas. It's been either this week or that week we've been missing a guy here or there," Ratliff explained. "We just haven't been full strength like we were at the beginning of the season. Hopefully getting some of these guys back here, this week and next week, will help out the offensive and defensive side."
The Cardinals held a Greene County team who came in averaging over seven yards per carry to only three yards per carry one week ago. Some good news for Shenandoah is most of their success comes through the air.
"They've got the athletes on the line and at linebacker. They can stop the run on anybody. Fortunately for us, we throw the ball a little bit more," Ratliff continued. "Hopefully, we can get some matchups that we like. We have a plentiful amount of receivers that can catch the ball and make plays in space at any time.
"It's going to be our job to give Nolan time. Some of the times we've had guys open, we've had leakage and pressure in the backfield. We've got to eradicate some of that (pressure). (Their line is) going to be a big, physical defensive line that get after it. We're going to have to match that. We have to play above and beyond our potential and stop those guys. Give Nolan some time, and let him throw the ball."
Defensively, the primary focus for the Mustangs will be slowing down Tadyn Brown. Brown has averaged 6.8 yards per carry so far this season and has five rushing touchdowns.
"We're going to have to do our job defensively to shut them down in the run game. They do have the ability to pass the ball pretty well," Ratliff said. "Isaac Jones is a great target out there to throw to. But I think the story goes every week, we've got to be able to shut down the run."
The rivalry between Shenandoah and Clarinda dates back to 1897. This will be the 30th consecutive year that the rivalry game has been played. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 41-28-6. So for the 76th time, the two teams will battle for bragging rights in Page County.
The game will be livestreamed right here at KMAland.com and on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Catch the pre-game show around 6:40 on Friday followed by kickoff at 7. You can listen to the full interview with coach Ratliff below.