(KMAland) -- The Missouri Valley Conference announced on Monday they will delay the start of competition in fall sports until Friday, September 18th and conduct conference-only schedules in men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
Schedules in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 18th, as well as fall seasons for baseball and softball.
The start of fall practices for all MVC-sponsored sports may not begin before August 17th. The decision does not include football-playing institutions that compete in separate governing bodies such as the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Pioneer Football League.
View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.