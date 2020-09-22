(St. Louis) -- The Missouri Valley Conference has released men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the upcoming season.
The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team will open on New Year’s Eve at Illinois State before a trip to Bradley on January 2nd. Their home opener will be January 7th against Valparaiso. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
The UNI men will open the conference slate on December 30th and will play at home against Missouri State before a road meeting with Bradley. Find the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
The Drake men will also open the season on December 30th at Loyola while the women are at Bradley on December 31st. The Drake women’s home opener is January 7th against Loyola while men’s home opener is January 2nd against Indiana State. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.