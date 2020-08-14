(KMAland) -- The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed all of its fall sporting events.
The MVC cited continuing uncertainty around the ability to play full league schedules safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lack of a fall NCAA championship opportunities in its Friday release that followed a morning meeting of the MVC President's Council.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference had already announced its intention to postpone its season until the spring. Sports impacted by Friday's announcement include cross country, soccer and volleyball.
The status of the MVC's winter sports, such as basketball, indoor track and women's swimming are not impacted at the moment.