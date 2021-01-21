(Cedar Falls) -- The Missouri Valley Football Conference has released an updated schedule for the upcoming spring season after Indiana State opted out.
The MVFC will play a full 8-game schedule and finish with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, beginning on Saturday, April 24th.
The new schedule eliminates a mid-season bye week and will put games in eight straight weeks. UNI opens the season against South Dakota State on Friday, February 19th.
View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.