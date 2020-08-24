(KMAland) -- The NAIA has released dates and sites for the rescheduled fall championships.
The NAIA Football National Championship will be Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Grambling State University Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.
The NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship goes to Orange Beach, Alabama from April 27th through May 3rd. The Men’s Soccer National Championship is in Columbia County, Georgia from May 4th through 10th.
Women’s volleyball will remain in Sioux City for the 13th straight year and will be played at the Tyson Events Center from April 27th through May 1st.
View the complete release from the NAIA linked here.