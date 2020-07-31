(Kansas City) -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has decided to move its football championships to the Spring 2021.
The decision comes due to concerns over COVID-19.
“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”
The complete release from the NAIA can be found here.