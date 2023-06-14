(Tabor) -- Saint Albert picked up a big non-conference road win behind the stellar play of Lexi Narmi Wednesday.
The Saintes (13-7, 6-2) took down Fremont-Mills (8-6, 5-1) by a score of 6-2 for their third win in four games.
“I thought we were a little impatient at the plate for a long time,” Saint Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We were swinging out of the zone and we had to adjust to that. Past that, we played a pretty good game. Some really bad base running and we talked about that, but I was glad that we could overcome those things.”
Lexi Narmi pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing just two runs while racking up 11 strikeouts. On top of that, Narmi went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
“I kind of had to recognize that they were hitting some pitches that weren’t moving so I worked on that throughout the night,” Narmi said. “Just getting more movement on it, not overpowering, making sure I’m working the ball and hitting my spots.”
Fremont-Mills drew first blood with two runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a pair of RBI Macy Mitchell and Saige Mitchell.
That would be all the offense the Knights could muster for the rest of the contest, as Narmi settled in and began mowing down batters.
“First inning wasn’t great for me,” Narmi said. “They had a couple hits but I made sure to not get freaked out about that and I think I came back out the rest of the game and finished it strong.”
Jessica McMartin scored on a fielder's choice to get Saint Albert on the board in the second inning before the Saintes took command in the top of the fourth.
The frame started with three straight base hits from Narmi, McMartin and Katelynn Hendricks.
With the bases loaded and just one out, Ella Narmi knocked an RBI single, and Olivia Gardner followed it up with one of her own. Shortly after, Kylie Wesack added another to make it 4-2 Saint Albert.
The Saintes held onto that two-run lead until the sixth when Katelynn Hendricks ripped a two-RBI double to bring home Kiera Hochstein and McMartin, giving them a 6-2 advantage.
“It’s hard facing a really good pitcher last night [against Atlantic] that throws super hard and then facing a pitcher that doesn’t throw as hard and moves the ball a little bit more,” Narmi said. “We just had to be patient up there. See the ball hit the ball.”
After a quiet sixth, Fremont-Mills had runners on the corners with two out in the final frame but was unable to plate any more runs.
Macy Mitchell went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Knights, as the loss ended Fremont-Mills’ five-game win streak.
Narmi’s performance Wednesday came as no surprise to anyone who’s been following Saint Albert softball in 2023, as the junior is now up to 137 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.
“[Narmi] settled in after that first inning,” Daley said. “She hit her spots, she was throwing pretty hard there. You could just tell she was gonna take the game over. We leaned on her when our defense wasn’t there at times tonight. She just pitched a heck of a game.”
With this victory, Saint Albert keeps building its momentum through a brutal stretch of the schedule.
“Tonight really fuels us up,” Narmi said. “Winning against a team that’s our size, Class 1A, which is what we’ll be playing in the postseason, that’s a huge win for us. That matters just as much as the Hawkeye Ten. That pumps everybody up, especially having three more games this week, it’s gonna keep us rolling through.”
As the tournament approaches, the Saintes look to remain focused and continue their winning ways down the stretch of the regular season.
“We have big goals,” Daley said. “First of all, we gotta get through this week. We haven’t had a practice because we’ve had a game every single night, so we’ve got a list of things we need to work on at practice next week. We’ve gotta keep going one game at a time… that’s kind of our motto. We’ll see what happens.”
Both teams will be back in action Thursday, as Saint Albert goes across town for a road double-header with Lewis Central, while Fremont-Mills travels to Sidney for a matchup with the Cowgirls.
View full video interviews with Narmi and Daley below.