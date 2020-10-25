(KMAland) -- The Chiefs routed the Broncos on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (6-1): Kansas City rolled to a 43-16 win over Denver on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 200 yards passing and a touchdown to Tyreek Hill to lead the offense. Daniel Sorensen had a 50-yard interception for a touchdown on defense, and Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score of his own in the win.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/25)
Detroit 23 Atlanta 22
Cleveland 37 Cincinnati 34
Pittsburgh 27 Tennessee 24
New Orleans 27 Carolina 24
Buffalo 18 NY Jets 10
Washington 25 Dallas 3
Green Bay 35 Houston 20
Tampa Bay 45 Las Vegas 20
Kansas City 43 Denver 16
San Francisco 33 New England 6
LA Chargers 39 Jacksonville 29
Arizona 37 Seattle 34 -- OT