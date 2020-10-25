National Football League

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs routed the Broncos on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (6-1): Kansas City rolled to a 43-16 win over Denver on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 200 yards passing and a touchdown to Tyreek Hill to lead the offense. Daniel Sorensen had a 50-yard interception for a touchdown on defense, and Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score of his own in the win.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/25) 

Detroit 23 Atlanta 22

Cleveland 37 Cincinnati 34

Pittsburgh 27 Tennessee 24

New Orleans 27 Carolina 24

Buffalo 18 NY Jets 10

Washington 25 Dallas 3

Green Bay 35 Houston 20

Tampa Bay 45 Las Vegas 20

Kansas City 43 Denver 16

San Francisco 33 New England 6

LA Chargers 39 Jacksonville 29

Arizona 37 Seattle 34 -- OT

