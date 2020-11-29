(KMAland) -- The Chiefs held off a late charge from Tampa Bay on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (10-1): The Chiefs held off a late comeback attempt by Tampa Bay in a 27-24 win. Patrick Mahomes had 462 yards passing and three touchdowns tosses to Tyreek Hill, who nabbed 13 receptions for 269 yards. Travis Kelce added eight grabs for 82 yards.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD
Atlanta 43 Las Vegas 6
Buffalo 27 LA Chargers 17
NY Giants 19 Cincinnati 17
Tennessee 45 Indianapolis 26
Minnesota 28 Carolina 27
New England 20 Arizona 17
Miami 20 NY Jets 3
Cleveland 27 Jacksonville 25
New Orleans 31 Denver 3
San Francisco 23 LA Rams 20
Kansas City 27 Tampa Bay 24
Green Bay Chicago