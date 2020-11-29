Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs held off a late charge from Tampa Bay on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (10-1): The Chiefs held off a late comeback attempt by Tampa Bay in a 27-24 win. Patrick Mahomes had 462 yards passing and three touchdowns tosses to Tyreek Hill, who nabbed 13 receptions for 269 yards. Travis Kelce added eight grabs for 82 yards.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD

Atlanta 43 Las Vegas 6

Buffalo 27 LA Chargers 17

NY Giants 19 Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 45 Indianapolis 26

Minnesota 28 Carolina 27

New England 20 Arizona 17

Miami 20 NY Jets 3

Cleveland 27 Jacksonville 25

New Orleans 31 Denver 3

San Francisco 23 LA Rams 20

Kansas City 27 Tampa Bay 24

Green Bay Chicago

