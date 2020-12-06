(KMAland) — The Chiefs held off Denver for another win in NFL action on Sunday.
Kansas City (11-1): The Chiefs pushed past Denver (4-8) for a 22-16 win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown to Travis Kelce, who had 136 yards and eight receptions. Tyrann Mathieu led the defense with two interceptions and seven tackles.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (12/6)
New Orleans 21 Atlanta 16
Detroit 34 Chicago 30
Cleveland 41 Tennessee 35
Miami 19 Cincinnati 7
Minnesota 27 Jacksonville 24 — OT
Las Vegas 31 NY Jets 28
Indianapolis 26 Houston 20
LA Rams 38 Arizona 28
NY Giants 17 Seattle 12
Green Bay 30 Philadelphia 16
New England 45 LA Chargers 0
Kansas City 22 Denver 16