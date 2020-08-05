(KMAland) -- The NCAA has announced Division II and III fall championships have been canceled for the 2020-21 season.
According to the NCAA, the decision was made “due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.”
Each division’s Board of Governors is allowed to make its own decision on fall sports championships. The NCAA is allowing until August 21st for all divisions to make decisions.
View the complete release on the decisions by Division II and Division III linked here and here.