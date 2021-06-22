Creighton Basketball.jpg

(Omaha) -- The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced penalties placed on Creighton men’s basketball on Tuesday.

Former assistant coach Preston Murphy was hit with a two-year show-cause penalty for accepting improper payments. In addition, the school was hit with a variety of other penalties, including a 1% reduction in men’s basketball budge and two years of probation.

The university also self-imposed a reduction of one scholarship for the next two years and a reduction of men’s basketball official visits. To find much more and Creighton’s statement click here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.