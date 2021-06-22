(Omaha) -- The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced penalties placed on Creighton men’s basketball on Tuesday.
Former assistant coach Preston Murphy was hit with a two-year show-cause penalty for accepting improper payments. In addition, the school was hit with a variety of other penalties, including a 1% reduction in men’s basketball budge and two years of probation.
The university also self-imposed a reduction of one scholarship for the next two years and a reduction of men’s basketball official visits. To find much more and Creighton’s statement click here.