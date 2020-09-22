(KMAland) -- The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a plan on Tuesday to move fall sports championships to spring 2021.
Men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, women’s volleyball, FCS football and men’s water polo will all have championships in the spring.
The FCS football bracket is reducing from 24 teams to 16 while other brackets will only be filled at 75% of normal capacity. Games played in fall 2020 will count towards selection into the spring tournaments.