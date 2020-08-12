(KMAland) -- The NCAA Division I Council announced several decisions on Wednesday, including another extension of the recruiting dead period.
The dead period for all sports has now been extended through the end of September. It has been in place since March. There is no in-person recruiting or evaluations allowed during the dead period.
In addition, the Council recommended the board provide fall sport student-athletes that opt out of participation or have their season cut short due to the pandemic an extension of their eligibility and an additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of competitions.
