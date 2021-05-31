(KMAland) -- The NCAA revealed the field of 64 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament on Monday morning.
Nebraska is among three Big Ten Conference teams selected and will travel to No. 1 ranked Arkansas with a first round meeting against Northeastern.
Maryland and Michigan were the other two Big Ten teams while Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech are in from the Big 12. The SEC has a tournament-high nine teams in the field.
View the complete release and bracket from the NCAA linked here.