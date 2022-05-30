(KMAland) -- The NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was released by the selection committee on Monday morning.
NCAA regionals are slated for June 3-6 in a double elimination tournament while Super Regionals are June 10th through 13th. The eight Super Regional champions then move on to the College World Series, which begins on June 17.
Five teams from the Big 12 are in the field while two each are in from the Big Ten and the Missouri Valley. The Summit League landed just their automatic bid (Oral Roberts).
View the complete bracket linked here.