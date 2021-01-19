(KMAland) -- The NCAA has set the preliminary dates for the upcoming men's basketball tournament.
This year's entire tournament is scheduled take in place in Indiana and begins on March 18th.
The first-round games will happen on March 19th and 20th with the second round following on the 21st and 22nd.
The Sweet 16 is split between Banker's Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse on the 27th and 28th. The Elite Eight will then follow on the 29th and 30th.
The Final Four is slated to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3rd. The 2021 National Championship game will be played on the 5th.
The complete release from the NCAA can be found here.