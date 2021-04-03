(KMAland) -- The Creighton men were the lone regional victor in Friday's college soccer action. Check out the full rundown below.
Creighton Men (6-4, 5-2): Three first-half goals led Creighton to a 4-3 win over DePaul. Keegan Boyd, Diego Gutierrez, Alejandro Maillet and Duncan McGuire scored goals. Nathan Schnur had four saves.
Omaha Women (7-4-4): It was another tie for Omaha, this time 2-2 with Western Illinois. Andrea Daves and Sophia Green scored goals for the Mavs.
UMKC Women (4-9, 4-8-11): The Roos were the victims of Oral Roberts' first win. Rileigh Kuhns and Kylie Cushing scored UMKC's goals in the 4-2 loss.
Northwest Missouri State Women (1-1-1): Central Missouri blanked Northwest 3-0.