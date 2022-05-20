(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri were both winners in the NCAA Softball Tournament on Friday.
Nebraska (41-14): Nebraska got a combined three-hit shutout from Olivia Ferrell (20-6) and Courtney Wallace in a 3-0 win over North Texas (35-15). Cam Ybarra led the offense with two hits and scored a run, and Kaylin Kinney and Mya Felder both drove in one run in the NCAA Tournament win.
Missouri (37-20): No. 15 Missouri took a 3-1 win over Missouri State (27-19). Laurin Krings struck out 12 and gave up one run on six hits in a complete game, and Brooke Wilmes pitched in two doubles among three hits and drove in a run. Kimberly Wert and Hatti Moore also had two hits each, and Kendyl Bailey had a hit and an RBI.