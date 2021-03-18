(KMAland) -- Drake, UCLA, Norfolk State and Texas Southern won First Four games in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
The full rundown from the opening day of the tournament below.
WEST: 11 Drake (26-4) over 11 Wichita State (16-6): The Bulldogs escaped with a 53-52 win behind 21 points from Joseph Yesufu. Tremell Murphy added 11 points and four boards in the win. Morris Udeze had 22 points to lead Wichita State.
EAST: 11 UCLA (18-9) over 11 Michigan State (15-13): Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 27 points and Johnny Juzang added 23 to lead UCLA in an 86-80 overtime win over Michigan State. Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
WEST: 16 Norfolk State (17-7) over 16 Appalachian State (17-12): Norfolk State blew all of a 19-point lead before Devante Carter’s free throws with 8.6 seconds left lifted them to a 54-53 win.
EAST: 16 Texas Southern (17-8) over 16 Mount St. Mary’s (12-11): Texas Southern came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win, 60-52. John Walker had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the winners. Mezie Offurum had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s.
NIT SCOREBOARD — 1st Round
NC State 75 Davidson 61
Boise State 85 SMU 84