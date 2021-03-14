NCAA Tournament
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament field is officially set.

Iowa, Creighton, Drake, Missouri and Kansas are all in the West Region along with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

The Hawkeyes are the No. 2 seed and will play Grand Canyon while Kansas is the No. 3 seed and will meet Eastern Washington.

Creighton is the No. 5 seed in the West and will take on UC Santa Barbara, and Missouri is the No. 9 seed with Oklahoma as the first round opponent. 

Drake is an 11 seed and will play Wichita State in Thursday’s First Four contest.

View the complete bracket linked here.

