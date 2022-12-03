(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa both lost in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (Second Round)
Florida 3 Iowa State 0
Penn State 3 UCF 1
Louisville 3 Purdue 0
Ohio State 3 USC 0
Pittsburgh 3 BYU 0
Wisconsin 3 TCU 0
Houston 3 Auburn 2
Minnesota 3 Northern Iowa 0
Western Carolina 3 Liberty 1
UTRGV 3 South Dakota State 0
Davidson 3 Wake Forest 2
Toledo 3 Clemson 1
Pacific 3 Santa Clara 1
Stanford 3 LSU 0
Oregon 3 Arkansas 1