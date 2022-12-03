NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa both lost in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (Second Round)

Florida 3 Iowa State 0

Penn State 3 UCF 1

Louisville 3 Purdue 0

Ohio State 3 USC 0

Pittsburgh 3 BYU 0

Wisconsin 3 TCU 0

Houston 3 Auburn 2

Minnesota 3 Northern Iowa 0

Western Carolina 3 Liberty 1

UTRGV 3 South Dakota State 0

Davidson 3 Wake Forest 2

Toledo 3 Clemson 1

Pacific 3 Santa Clara 1

Stanford 3 LSU 0

Oregon 3 Arkansas 1

