(Austin) -- Nebraska (25-7) ousted No. 2 seed Texas to move to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
The Huskers' win came in four sets, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.
Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst had 15 kills apiece while Lindsay Krause added 12. Nicklin Hames set them up with 42 assists and had 13 digs on defense.
Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high 20 digs for Nebraska.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Pittsburgh 3 Purdue 1
Louisville 3 Georgia Tech 1
Wisconsin 3 Minnesota 0
Nebraska 3 Texas 1