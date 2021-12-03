(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to round two, Kansas upset Creighton move to the Sweet 16 and Iowa State and Kansas State had their seasons come to an end in NCAA Tournament volleyball on Friday.
Iowa State (16-12): The Cyclones took a four-set loss to Stanford (19-10), 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17. Eleanor Holthaus led ISU with 15 kills and 12 digs while Jaden Newsome passed out 37 assists. Marija Popovic had 11 digs, and Candelaria Herrera led at the net with five blocks.
Nebraska (22-7): Nebraska made quick work of Campbell (21-10), 25-14, 25-14, 25-17. Nicklin Hames had 37 assists and seven digs, and Lauren Stivrins finished with nine kills and six blocks. Lexi Rodriguez added a team-best 10 digs on the night.
Kansas (18-11) & Creighton (31-4): Kansas pushed into the Sweet 16 with a 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 win over Creighton. Caroline Bien had a team-best 21 kills while Camryn Turner passed out 51 assists and added 13 digs. For Creighton, Norah Sis posted 17 kills, Kendra Wait added 45 assists and 15 digs and Abby Bottomley finished with 17 digs.
Kansas State (15-13): Kansas State lost in straight sets to Florida State (20-9), 25-20, 25-16, 25-17. Aliyah Carter had nine kills and Haley Warner posted eight winners while Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 25 assists in the loss.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
First Round
Ball State 3 Michigan 0
Penn State 3 Towson 1
Western Kentucky 3 South Carolina 0
Illinois 3 West Virginia 1
Tennessee 3 North Carolina 1
Florida State 3 Kansas State 0
Stanford 3 Iowa State 1
Florida Gulf Coast 3 Texas Tech 2
Utah 3 Utah Valley 1
Georgia Tech 3 The Citadel 0
Louisville 3 UIC 0
Ohio State 3 Howard 0
Pittsburgh 3 UMBC 0
Kentucky 3 Southeast Missouri State 0
Hawaii 3 Mississippi State 2
UCF 3 Pepperdine 1
Minnesota 3 South Dakota 0
Nebraska 3 Campbell 0
Wisconsin 3 Colgate 0
BYU 3 Boise State 0
UCLA 3 Fairfield 0
Second Round
Purdue 3 Dayton 2
Florida 3 Miami (FL) 0
Baylor 3 Washington State 0
Kansas 3 Creighton 1
Texas 3 Rice 0