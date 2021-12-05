(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to the Sweet 16 with a dominant win of Florida State on Saturday in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
Nebraska (23-7): Nebraska rolled to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 win over Florida State in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Maddie Kubik had 12 kills and 15 digs, Ally Batenhorst added 11 kills and Lauren Stivrins posted 10 kills and four blocks. Nicklin Hames also had a huge night with 39 assists and 12 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez posted 15 digs.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Illinois 3 Kentucky 1
Louisville 3 Ball State 0
Ohio State 3 Tennessee 1
Pitt 3 Penn State 1
Wisconsin 3 FGCU 0
Georgia Tech 3 Western Kentucky 0
Nebraska 3 Florida State 0
Minnesota 3 Stanford 0
BYU 3 Utah 1
UCLA 3 UCF 2
Washington 3 Hawaii 0