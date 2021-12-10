(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled and Kansas had their season finished in NCAA Volleyball Tournament action on Thursday.
Nebraska (24-7): Nebraska rolled past Illinois (22-12), 25-12, 25-21, 25-17, in the NCAA Tournament. Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik had 11 kills each with Caffey finishing off five blocks. Nicklin Hames added 33 assists and 10 digs, and Keonilei Akana posted a team-best 13 digs in the win for the Huskers.
Kansas (18-12): Kansas had their season come to a close with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Pittsburgh (29-3). Caroline Crawford topped the Jayhawks with eight kills while Camryn Turner had 19 assists in the loss.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Purdue 3 BYU 2
Louisville 3 Florida 0
Pittsburgh 3 Kansas 0
Georgia Tech 3 Ohio State 0
Minnesota 3 Baylor 2
Wisconsin 3 UCLA 0
Texas 3 Washington 2
Nebraska 3 Illinois 0