(KMAland) -- Missouri beat South Dakota while Creighton fell to Morehead State in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday. 

Creighton (12-4): Creighton fell in five sets to Morehead State (17-1) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13.  Jaela Zimmerman topped the Jays with 18 kills and posted 10 digs while Ally Van Eekeren added 32 assists and four aces. Ellie Bolton tallied 27 digs.

Missouri (16-7): Missouri advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 win over South Dakota (15-7). Kylie Deberg had 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces to lead the Tigers while Andrea Fuentes tallied 39 assists. Anna Dixon chipped in 11 kills and two blocks.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Weber State 3 Bowling Green 1

UCLA Rider 

Missouri 3 South Dakota 0

Morehead State 3 Creighton 2

Texas State 3 Utah Valley 1

Pepperdine 3 UMBC 0

Wright State 3 Samford 0

Georgia Tech Lipscomb

LIU Pittsburgh

San Diego 3 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0

Dayton 3 Towson 0

High Point 3 UCF 2

Notre Dame 3 Army 1

UNLV 3 Illinois State 1

Western Kentucky Jackson State

