(Omaha) -- Nebraska rolled along with a sweep while Missouri was ousted in NCAA Volleyball Tournament action on Thursday. 

The recap:

Nebraska (15-2): Nebraska moved along in the NCAA Tournament with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Texas State. Madi Kubik led with 13 kills, Lauren Stivrins added 10 winners and Nicklin Hames passed out 43 assists in the victory. 

Missouri (16-8): Missouri dropped a straight sets loss to Ohio State, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kylie Kuyava-Deberg had 17 kills and six digs, and Andrea Fuentes passed out 26 assists in the loss.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Wisconsin 3 Weber State 0

BYU 3 UCLA 0

Ohio State 3 Missouri 0

Florida 3 Morehead State 0

Nebraska 3 Texas State 0

Baylor 3 Pepperdine 2

Penn State 3 North Carolina A&T 0

Texas 3 Wright State 0

Kentucky 3 UNLV 0

Western Kentucky 3 Washington State 2

Oregon 3 Notre Dame 0

Purdue 3  High Point 0

Louisville 3 San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 3 Utah 0

Minnesota 3 Georgia Tech 0

