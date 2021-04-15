(Omaha) -- Nebraska rolled along with a sweep while Missouri was ousted in NCAA Volleyball Tournament action on Thursday.
The recap:
Nebraska (15-2): Nebraska moved along in the NCAA Tournament with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Texas State. Madi Kubik led with 13 kills, Lauren Stivrins added 10 winners and Nicklin Hames passed out 43 assists in the victory.
Missouri (16-8): Missouri dropped a straight sets loss to Ohio State, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kylie Kuyava-Deberg had 17 kills and six digs, and Andrea Fuentes passed out 26 assists in the loss.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Wisconsin 3 Weber State 0
BYU 3 UCLA 0
Ohio State 3 Missouri 0
Florida 3 Morehead State 0
Nebraska 3 Texas State 0
Baylor 3 Pepperdine 2
Penn State 3 North Carolina A&T 0
Texas 3 Wright State 0
Kentucky 3 UNLV 0
Western Kentucky 3 Washington State 2
Oregon 3 Notre Dame 0
Purdue 3 High Point 0
Louisville 3 San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 3 Utah 0
Minnesota 3 Georgia Tech 0