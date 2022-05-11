(Treynor) -- Clarinda's Cooper Neal and Treynor's Ethan Konz took the top two spots at Wednesday's Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament in Treynor and qualified for their respective teams for districts.
The roles were reversed in the standings, as Neal was the champion while his team finished second, and Konz was the individual runner-up but led Treynor to a team title.
Neal edged Konz by a single stroke.
"It feels good," Neal said. "Saturday, we played a practice round. That was beneficial."
Neal led the clubhouse with a 74, including a 34 on the front nine.
"I was just doing everything well and making putts," he said. "I didn't miss many greens. I had one bad hole today, but I worked around it."
"One of our goals was to play next week," said Clarinda Coach Andrew Almelien. "And it's in large part to Cooper Neal. I'm happy."
Aside from Neal, Justus Fine scratched a 90, James McCall totaled a 93, and Jarod McNeese carded a 98 for a team score of 355.
Konz's runner-up finish led Treynor's 330 team score.
"I thought I played pretty well," Konz said. "There was a lot of wind, so 75 was a good day."
The Cardinals put four other golfers in the top nine. Ryan Konz was fifth (83), Gabe Travis finished seventh (86), Ryan McIntyre claimed eighth (86), and Aaron Ehmke was ninth (87).
"I'm pleased with how we played," said Treynor Coach Thad Nelson. "Once again, we did such a good job top to bottom of maintaining our scores and taking what's available. That's all we can ask for."
Treynor's district qualification opened the door for West Monona to advance with a third-place finish.
Owen Collison led West Monona by taking third with a 76 while the Spartans shot 362.
Missouri Valley was fourth with a 381, Underwood finished fifth (384), Nodaway Valley claimed sixth (391), and Red Oak took home seventh (425).
Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis and Nodaway Valley's Matthew Weber also advanced. Tennis was fourth with an 82, while Weber finished sixth with an 85.
All qualifiers advance to Monday's Class 2A District Tournament in Shenandoah.
"We have a couple of guys familiar with it," Nelson said about the course in Shenandoah. "We feel like we can put a plan in place to be successful."
Find the full results here.
Check out the full interviews with Konz, Neal, Almelien and Nelson below.