(Neola) — Clarinda avenged an early-season loss, beating Shenandoah 4-0 Tuesday night to move into a district final.
The Cardinals got an 81-pitch complete game shutout on the mound from Cooper Neal, who was making his first start of the year.
“We played really well defensively,” said Clarinda Head Coach Rod Eberly. “Cooper Neal was very good on the mound and we made some really good plays behind him. When you can do that and get some timely hitting, you’re going to have a chance to move on.”
Clarinda grabbed an early lead in the second, as Wyatt Schmitt sent a single through the left side of the infield to score a run.
The Cardinals added two more in the third, getting an RBI single to right field from Logan Green and a sac fly from Schmitt for his second RBI of the day.
The Cardinals scored their only other run of the day in the fourth when Neal hit a double into right-center. Tadyn Brown came in to score on an errant throw back into the infield to give Clarinda a 4-0 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Neal struck out six in the complete game effort, allowing just four hits and one walk. By throwing 81 pitches, he would be available to throw in Saturday’s district final.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Neal and Eberly in a video you can view below.
Shenandoah was led offensively by Braden Knight, who went 2-for-3. Blake Doyle took the loss, throwing five innings and striking out four.