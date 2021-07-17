(Underwood) -- Cooper Neal tossed a four-hit complete game, and Clarinda found just enough offense to take a 2-1 Class 2A district championship win over Underwood on Saturday night. The win pushes the Cardinals (17-11) one win away from their first state tournament trip in 16 years.
“Just get outs and get them any way you can,” Neal said. “Once I got dialed in, I felt good. My curveball started to work better. We finally broke through the barrier.”
Neal needed just 88 pitches to finish an effort that saw him record 16 outs in his final 17 batters faced. And he relied heavily on his defense, recording just a pair of strikeouts and coaxing eight pop or fly outs through the course of the night.
“Cooper didn’t have his best stuff until about the fourth or fifth inning,” Coach Rod Eberly said. “He really started spotting up his fastball. They didn’t get a lot of barrels on him after that point, and he just competed. He gutted through the first couple innings. It just shows the competitor he is.”
Underwood’s best chance for a big inning actually came in the first, as they sent five batters to the plate with all reaching base. A single sandwiched a pair of walks before an error and a fielder’s choice, but the Eagles managed just one run with two runners thrown out on the base paths.
Clarinda’s offense made the most of their early opportunities. Michael Shull reached on an error to start the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tadyn Brown. Shull then came in on an RBI double by Wyatt Schmitt, whose hard hit line drive glanced off the glove of Underwood third baseman Blake Hall.
In the third, Brown opened the frame with a double and moved to third on a line out to right center by Schmitt before coming in on a check swing RBI groundout from Neal.
“We scratched two runs in there and had three or four hits against two very good arms,” Eberly said. “We found a way to get those guys in when they were in scoring position, and that ended up being the difference.”
Underwood’s Jack Vanfossan suffered just his second loss in nine decisions to complete a terrific freshman season, throwing four strong innings with a pair of strikeouts and just one earned run allowed. Hall threw the final three, dominating Clarinda hitters with seven strikeouts.
The Cardinals, though, found a way, putting themselves in position to advance to state for the first time since 2005. Their task will hardly be easy, as they face No. 3 ranked Panorama at Lewis Central on Tuesday in a substate final.
“I know they’re a good team,” Eberly said. “I know they’re very athletic. They’re kind of like us and like to run, get on base and are hard outs. Looking forward to that challenge, playing somebody new, and hopefully we can come out and pitch and play defense like we have.”
Underwood’s season finishes at 21-5. The Eagles will say goodbye to seniors Tyler Boothby, Coby Fink, Hall and Cael Jensen.
View complete video interviews with Coach Eberly and Neal below.