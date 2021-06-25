(Lincoln) -- UPDATED: Nebraska has announced Athletic Director Bill Moos will retire from his position effective immediately.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
ORIGINAL STORY
According to multiple outlets, athletic director Bill Moos and Nebraska are parting ways.
Moos spent the past 3.5 years at Nebraska after originally being hired in October 2017.
Moos made several head coaching hires, most notably Scott Frost (football), Fred Hoiberg (basketball) and Will Bolt (baseball).