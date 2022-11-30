(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff.
Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday.
Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. He's also coached at Albany, Howard and William & Mary.
Peetz recently worked as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams. The O'Neill, Nebraska native also coached with Rhule in Carolina. Peetz played at Nebraska from 2003 to 2005 before embarking on a coaching career that featured stops with the Raiders, Commanders and Jaguars in the NFL and with UCLA and LSU at the collegiate level.