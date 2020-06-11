(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up their fifth linebacker of the 2021 recruiting class on Thursday with the commitment of Will Schweitzer.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound outside linebacker from Los Gatos, California is ranked No. 35 at OLB and No. 48 in California, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Schweitzer is one of three outside linebacker commits in the class, along with Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s Randolph Kpai and Miami’s Patrick Payton. Cordele, Georgia’s Christopher Paul Jr. and Fremont-Mills senior-to-be Seth Malcom are the two inside commits.
The Huskers now have 10 commits for the 2021 class, which ranks No. 34 nationally and No. 10 in the Big Ten.