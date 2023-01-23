(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football nabbed another Georgia transfer, this time from offensive lineman Jacob Hood.
The 6-foot-8, 342-pound Hood did not appear in any games for the Bulldogs last season.
Hood was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school
