Jacob Hood
Photo: 247 Sports

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football nabbed another Georgia transfer, this time from offensive lineman Jacob Hood. 

The 6-foot-8, 342-pound Hood did not appear in any games for the Bulldogs last season. 

Hood was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school

