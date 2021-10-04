(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska wrestler Jordan Burroughs won his fifth World Championship on Monday while Iowa alum Thomas Gilman also claimed a freestyle title.
Burroughs won the 78 kg bracket with a 5-1 win over Iran's Mohammad Nokhodilarimi in the finals.
Burroughs opened the tournament with a 10-0 win over Canada's Sam Barmish, followed by win over Kazakhstan's Bolat Sakayev, Russian Wrestling Federation's Radik Valiev and Japan's Ryuki Yoshida.
The 2021 title marks Burroughs' fifth. He also won world crowns in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
Gilman earned his title with a 5-3 win over Iran's Alireza Sarlak in the 57 kg bracket. Gilman is the fifth Hawkeye wrestler to win this honor and first since Bill Zadick in 2006.