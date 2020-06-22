(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Monday with a trio of commitments.
The Huskers picked up Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and former Texas A&M signee Max Anderson of Millard West, 2021 Norris pitcher/outfielder CJ Hood and 2023 Beatrice pitcher/infielder Tucker Timmerman.
Anderson was an Aggies commitment for more than 21 months and even signed a Letter of Intent before a roster crunch at A&M created an opening for Nebraska.
Hood, the former brother of former Husker pitcher Byron Hood, is the 11th known member of the 2021 class and sixth from Nebraska. Timmerman joins highly touted infielder/pitcher Travis Sykora of Round Rock, Texas in the 2023 class.