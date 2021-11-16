Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball has announced their schedule for the 2022 season.

The Huskers will play a 55-game slate, including 33 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here

